The Wall Street Journal Just Fired A Top Correspondent For Ethical Violations

The Wall Street Journal fired its chief foreign affairs correspondent Wednesday as a report surfaced that he violated the publication's ethical guidelines by becoming involved in deals with a source that included selling arms to foreign governments.



In a statement, the Journal said that it had sacked Jay Solomon and was "dismayed" by his actions and "poor judgement."

"The allegations raised by this reporting are serious," the statement added. "While our investigation continues, we have concluded that Mr. Solomon violated his ethical obligations as a reporter, as well as our standards. He has not been forthcoming with us about his actions or his reporting practices and he has forfeited our trust."

The firing came after the Associated Press published a story about Solomon's alleged involvement in a potential business deal with Farhad Azima, a businessman who was born in Iran and who has transported weapons for the CIA. Azima reportedly offered Solomon a 10% stake in a company.

According to the AP, it was not clear if Solomon actually accepted the stake or received any money from Azima.

The allegations against Solomon came to light when the AP obtained emails and text messages between him and Azima. Solomon also reportedly was listed as having an apparent stake in the company, called Denx LLC, on an operating agreement the AP obtained.

In addition, two other men reportedly told the AP that Solomon cultivated Azima as a reporting source while also discussing potential deals with him. The men said Solomon eventually withdrew.

