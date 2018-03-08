The head of the US Forest Service has resigned after sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced, and after dozens of current and former employees at the agency spoke out about workplace hostility toward women.

Chief Tony Tooke announced Wednesday in an email, provided to BuzzFeed News by the Forest Service, that he was stepping down immediately. Tooke's email mentioned recent "news reports" about misconduct in the agency, as well as "references to my own behavior in the past."

"I have decided that what is needed right now is for me to step down as Forest Service Chief and make way for a new leader that can ensure future success for all employees and the agency," Tooke continued in the email.



Tooke did not confirm or deny the allegations, instead writing "I cannot combat every inaccuracy that is reported in the news media." The email also praised the women who have spoken out about misconduct.

"I admire their courage," Tooke wrote. "Their stories are heartbreaking and reveal that we must do much more to achieve a safe, positive, and respectful work environment for all employees."

PBS first reported on Tooke's resignation.

A PBS investigation last week cited interviews with 34 current and former Forest Service employees, who described a work environment they said was hostile to female employees. One woman spoke about being groped and harassed on the job, then being told an investigation had not found any misconduct. Three women spoke of being raped, and many discussed suffering retaliation after reporting harassment.

The investigation also uncovered sexual misconduct allegations against Tooke. The allegations had to do with Tooke's relationships with subordinates before he assumed the top post at the agency in August.

Took has worked at the US Forest Service for decades. US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in August that placing Tooke at the head of the agency meant "the Forest Service will be in good hands."

In his resignation email Wednesday, Tooke said that "every employee must feel safe, valued, respected and free to speak up without fear of reprisal."

"The right leadership must be in place to create an atmosphere in which employees can perform their very best work" Tooke added. "Each employee deserves a leader who can maintain the proper moral authority to steer the Forest Service along this important and challenging course."

