The Governor Of Missouri Has Been Arrested And Charged For Invasion Of Privacy

Share On more Share On more

The governor of Missouri was arrested Thursday after a grand jury indicted him for taking a nude photograph of a woman without her consent.



The indictment charges Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, with one count of invasion of privacy, a felony, for taking the photo of an unnamed woman in 2015. The indictment accuses Greitens of taking the image while the woman was "in a state of full or partial nudity," and without her knowledge or consent.

Greitens is also accused of transmitting the nude photo so that it could be accessed on a computer.

Sheriff's deputies took Greitens into custody Thursday afternoon, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. A judge later granted his release, according to KSDK.

Missouri circuit court officials did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News request for comment.

The indictment arose from an extramarital affair Greitens had in 2015, the Post-Dispatch reported. Local news station KMOV first reported on the affair in January, citing a recording it obtained of a woman describing a sexual encounter with Greitens. In the recording, the woman claims Greitens threatened to blackmail her.

"He stepped back, I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said, 'you're never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of me everywhere,'" the woman, who KMOV did not identify, says in the recording.

Last month, Greitens admitted that he had an affair, but denied trying to blackmail the woman.

Greitens' attorney Edward Dowd, Jr., did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment, but in a statement to local media said he had "never seen anything like this," adding that the "charges against my client are baseless and unfounded."



"We will be filing a motion to dismiss," Dowd added.

This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.