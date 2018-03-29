The Boy In A Viral Protest Picture Is Believed To Have Died With His Entire Family After Plunging Off A Cliff

A boy who was seen tearfully hugging a police officer at a protest in a viral picture in 2014 is believed to have died along with his entire family after the SUV they were traveling in plunged off a 100-foot cliff on the California coast.



The vehicle belonging to Jennifer and Sarah Hart was discovered Monday afternoon at the bottom of a cliff near the Pacific Coast Highway in Northern California, said Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman at a news conference. The Harts were parents of six children, including Devonte Hart, who appeared in the photo from a protest in Portland, Oregon, against police violence.

Allman said "we have every indication to believe that all six children were in" the vehicle that drove off the cliff, though authorities have only recovered the bodies of the parents three children. The bodies of Devonte and two other children were still missing Wednesday evening.

"An entire family vanished and perished during this tragedy," Allman said, though he added that it is still also possible Devonte and two other children had been left behind with someone and weren't inside the vehicle.



Authorities first learned of the crash when a passerby noticed the vehicle lying at the bottom of the cliff near the Pacific Ocean at the northern end of Mendocino County. The engine was cold when searchers reached it, and Allman said that authorities still don't know exactly when or how the SUV drove off the road. He described the scene as "confusing."

"There were no skid marks, there were no brake marks, there was no indication why this vehicle traversed approximately over 75 feet of a dirt pullout and went into the Pacific Ocean," he explained, adding later that "we have no evidence and no reason to believe this is an intentional act."