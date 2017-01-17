Get Our News App
Obama Shortens The Sentence Of Army Whistleblower…
Telling Your Best Friend You Love Them video
26 Of The Best Clothing Stores For Short Girls
38 Of The Most Iconic Pictures Of Michelle Obama
Please Watch This Incredibly Important Video Of A…
People Are Claiming A Famous Nigerian Singer Is…

Trump’s Education Pick Cites "Potential Grizzlies" As A Reason To Have Guns In Schools

When asked if guns should be allowed in schools, businesswoman Betsy DeVos cited Wyoming and said guns might be used for protection against bears.

Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of the Department of Education indicated Tuesday that guns may be necessary in schools in order to protect students from grizzly bears.

During her confirmation hearing, Betsy DeVos, a Michigan businesswoman, was pressed by Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, to state if she believed guns “shouldn’t be in schools.” DeVos replied by mentioning Wyoming.

“I think probably there,” she said, “I would imagine that there is probably a gun in the schools to protect from potential grizzlies.”

The comment came after DeVos said that she felt the decision about whether or not to allow guns in schools “is best left to locales and states to decide.”

Murphy — a former House member whose district included Sandy Hook at the time of the deadly school shooting — later asked DeVos what she would do if Trump “moves forward with his plan to ban gun-free school zones.”

DeVos responded that she would “support what the president-elect does.”

“If the question is around gun violence and the results of that, please know that my heart bleeds and is broken for those families that have lost any individual due to gun violence,” DeVos said.

As terrifying as it sounds, bears have infiltrated American schools in the past. In 2015, for example, a small bear was caught on video roaming the halls of a high school in Bozeman, Montana. The bear was guided into a field, where it wandered off.

Facebook: video.php

In addition, several Alaska schools last year were put on lockdown after a bear “came out of the woods and basically ran me over and stepped all over me,” local high school student Kyle Hubbard told the Alaska Dispatch News. However, the incident happened in a subdivision, not at a school.

And in 2015 in Wapiti, Wyoming — a city mentioned by DeVos during her hearing — a man had a close encounter with a mother grizzly and her cubs, though that incident did not have anything to do with a school and the man escaped after firing bear spray, not a gun.

DeVos’ hearing Tuesday touched on an array of other topics as well. At one point, for example, she said “it would be premature” to commit to keeping campus rape rules. She also said that she “may have confused” the federal Individuals With Disabilities Education Act.

Stunning: Maggie Hassan (who has a disabled son) realizes that DeVos doesn't know the Individuals with Disabilities… https://t.co/ycslg2mfWS

— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm)

Other topics included “conversion therapy,” which purports to change a person’s sexual orientation and which DeVos said she “never believed in,” and her support for charter schools.


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Blue Lies Matter: How The Rise Of Video Shattered Police Credibility

by Albert Samaha

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing