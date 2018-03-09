South Korean Official Says Trump Has Agreed To Meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un

President Trump has agreed to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un after getting an invitation Thursday, South Korean officials announced in front of the White House Thursday.

Chung Eui-Yong, South Korea's national security advisor, told reporters that the North Korean leader has also said he is "committed to denuclearization."

"Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests," Chung Eui-Yong said. "He understands that the routine joint military."



Eui-Yong added that Trump said he wanted to meet by May.



The announcement came shortly after a South Korean delegation visited the White House Thursday to update US officials on the status of discussions with North Korea. CNN reported that the South Korean officials spoke with Trump and gave him a letter from Kim.

North Korea and the US have had an antagonistic relationship for decades, but tensions have soared more recently amid multiple ballistic missile tests. North Korea claimed one of those missiles could reach the entire US mainland.



However, earlier this week North Korea indicated it was willing give up its nuclear weapons program and hold talks with the US in exchange for security guarantees. North Korea also signaled a willingness to begin a dialogue with the US after the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Trump responded by saying that he was willing to speak with the isolated Asian country, but "only under the right conditions." The comment came after Trump in the past has said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was "wasting" his time with the North Korea, and referred to Kim Jong Un as "rocket man."