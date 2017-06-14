Sections

Report: President Trump Is Under Investigation For Potential Obstruction Of Justice

The special counsel appointed to investigate Russian meddling in last year's election is now examining whether the president obstructed justice.

Posted on
Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The special counsel investigating Russian meddling in last year's presidential election has now expanded his probe and is examining whether President Trump tried to obstruct justice, according to a report.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Robert Mueller's investigation into the election has now widened to include the president. The probe reportedly zeroed in on Trump after he fired then-FBI Director James Comey in May, who testified last week he believed he was terminated because of his investigation into Russia's influence on the election.

"It’s my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation," Comey said.

This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

