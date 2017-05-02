Get Our App!
17 Ridiculously Stunning Showers That’ll Clean Your…
Learn How To Make Chicken Wings 7 Different Ways
19 Photos That Prove We Were So Easily Entertained…
"People Get Pranked With Cricket Protein." video
For Anyone Who’s Still Pissed Off At Scar From "The…
Congress Is Creating A New Crab
This YA Author Just Promoted Her New Book In The…
Police Officers Won’t Be Charged In Death Of Black…
14 Perfectly Imperfect Scenes That Will Piss Off…

Police Officers Won’t Be Charged In Death Of Black Man Captured On Video

The Justice Department reportedly has decided not to charge the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of a 37-year-old black man.

Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

A makeshift memorial outside the Triple S Food Mart where Alton Sterling was fatally shot by police. Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

The police officers who fatally shot a black man last year in Louisiana will not face federal criminal charges, the Department of Justice has reportedly decided.

The Justice Department’s decision not to charge the white officers who shot Alton Sterling outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was reported Tuesday by the Washington Post and other outlets.

View this image ›

Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, attorneys representing Sterling’s family said the Justice Department had not notified them of the decision not to charge the officers.”

“We have been promised that we will meet in person with DOJ before any announcement is made,” the statement added.

Sterling’s death on July 5, 2016, prompted days of protests and came a day before the killing of Philando Castile in Minnesota. Both incidents reinvigorated nationwide calls for police reform.

The confrontation between officers and Sterling was captured on video. (Warning: graphic content)

youtube.com

The shooting happened after officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake responded to a 911 about a man brandishing a gun and threatening someone in the parking lot of a Triple S Food Mart. When the officers arrived, they found Sterling, who had been selling CDs in the parking lot.

This is a breaking news report. Check back later for updates and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
The Company Behind The National Enquirer Just Bought Us Weekly — Here’s Why That Matters

by Anne Helen Petersen

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing