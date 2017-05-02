Police Officers Won’t Be Charged In Death Of Black Man Captured On Video

The police officers who fatally shot a black man last year in Louisiana will not face federal criminal charges, the Department of Justice has reportedly decided.
The Justice Department’s decision not to charge the white officers who shot Alton Sterling outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was reported Tuesday by the Washington Post and other outlets.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, attorneys representing Sterling’s family said the Justice Department had not notified them of the decision not to charge the officers.”
“We have been promised that we will meet in person with DOJ before any announcement is made,” the statement added.
Sterling’s death on July 5, 2016, prompted days of protests and came a day before the killing of Philando Castile in Minnesota. Both incidents reinvigorated nationwide calls for police reform.
The shooting happened after officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake responded to a 911 about a man brandishing a gun and threatening someone in the parking lot of a Triple S Food Mart. When the officers arrived, they found Sterling, who had been selling CDs in the parking lot.
This is a breaking news report. Check back later for updates and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.
