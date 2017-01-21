Get Our News App
Person Shot During Milo Speech Protest At University Of Washington

The conservative provocateur was speaking at the University of Washington after Donald Trump’s inauguration. Authorities said the shooting victim may have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter

One person was shot and suffered a “possible life threatening injury” Friday night at the University of Washington while people protested a speech by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.

Seattle Police said on Twitter that the the victim suffered a “suspected gunshot wound to the abdomen.” The Seattle Fire Department added that the victim was a man who may have suffered a life threatening injury.

According to the university’s alert system, the shooting victim was discovered in the vicinity of Red Square, in the heart of the campus. Police were later looking for a person of interest in the shooting, who they described as an Asian male who is about 50-years-old.

Another person suffered a head injury and officers were responding to reports of an assault, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The chaos erupted around the time Yiannopoulos — who has written for alt-right website Breitbart and who prominently supported Trump’s presidential campaign — took the stage at the university.

Soon after the shooting, police could be seen deploying pepper spray to disperse the crowds. Multiple journalists at the scene reported seeing protesters throwing objects including bricks.

According to the Seattle Times, police told attendees at Yiannopoulos’ speech to remove their Trump hats and other gear before leaving.

The protests in Seattle were among many that took place in cities across the US Friday in response to Trump’s inauguration.

This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.


Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
