Person Shot During Milo Speech Protest At University Of Washington

One victim out here. We heard a muffled bang. Possible gun shot victim in Red Square. Unconfirmed.… https://t.co/aQ7hNlYpPX — Matt Mrozinski (@MattMrozinski) ID: 10367262

One person was shot and suffered a “possible life threatening injury” Friday night at the University of Washington while people protested a speech by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.



Seattle Police said on Twitter that the the victim suffered a “suspected gunshot wound to the abdomen.” The Seattle Fire Department added that the victim was a man who may have suffered a life threatening injury.

According to the university’s alert system, the shooting victim was discovered in the vicinity of Red Square, in the heart of the campus. Police were later looking for a person of interest in the shooting, who they described as an Asian male who is about 50-years-old.

Another person suffered a head injury and officers were responding to reports of an assault, according to the Seattle Police Department.

More protestors just arrived. Crowd cheers #komonews — Suzanne Phan (@SuzannePhan) ID: 10367255

The chaos erupted around the time Yiannopoulos — who has written for alt-right website Breitbart and who prominently supported Trump’s presidential campaign — took the stage at the university.



Protestors go wild as hundreds more arrive. #komonews — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) ID: 10367254

Soon after the shooting, police could be seen deploying pepper spray to disperse the crowds. Multiple journalists at the scene reported seeing protesters throwing objects including bricks.



According to the Seattle Times, police told attendees at Yiannopoulos’ speech to remove their Trump hats and other gear before leaving.



The protests in Seattle were among many that took place in cities across the US Friday in response to Trump’s inauguration.

