National Park Fees Will Only Go Up By $5, Far Less Than The Trump Administration Originally Proposed

The Trump administration has abandoned plans for a major and controversial increase to entrance fees at national parks and will instead only raise the price by a few dollars.

The National Park Service announced the increases Thursday, saying entrance fees for a 7-day vehicle pass at 117 parks will go up by $5. Other types of passes, such as for walking into the parks, will see smaller fee increases. The increases go into effect on June 1.

The Park Service said in a statement that the higher entrance fees will be used "for projects and activities to improve the experience for visitors who continue to visit parks at unprecedented levels."

The price of both annual and senior passes will remain $80, the Park Service added.

The modest fee increases represent a significant reversal for the Interior Department. In October, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke proposed raising entrance fees at the 17 most popular parks to $70 during peak season — an increase of as much as $40 for some sites. The Interior Department said the higher fees were needed to address significant maintenance backlogs, but the proposal was met with immediate backlash by critics who argued would-be visitors would be priced out.