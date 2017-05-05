Officer Facing Murder Charge For Shooting Black Teen Who Was Leaving Party

Share On more Share On more

Officials issued an arrest warrant for former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver on Friday, the Associated Press reported. In a statement, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office calls for Oliver's arrest "for the crime of murder" and states that he "intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death."

The now-fired Texas police officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards last week is facing a murder charge.

Oliver shot Edwards — a freshman at Mesquite High School, outside of Dallas — on April 29 as he was leaving a house party in Balch Springs, Texas.



Police say the shooting happened after officers responded to reports of several drunk, underage "kids" walking around a neighborhood at night and heard gun shots outside a party. Edwards was leaving the party in a car with other teenagers when Oliver fired several rounds from a rifle and hit him.

Jordan's 16-year-old stepbrother, Vidal Allen, was driving the vehicle during the shooting and noticed Jordan's head was smoking, the family's attorney Lee Merritt said, and then flagged police to help.



Initially, police claimed that the vehicle had been backing up toward officers in "an aggressive manner," but later said the car had actually been driving away.



Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber announced Tuesday that Oliver had been fired. Haber said Oliver had violated several department policies during the incident, though he did not say which ones.



"You have my assurances my department will continue to be responsive, transparent, and accountable," Haber added.



The Dallas County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News request for comment.

