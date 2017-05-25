Here's What You Need To Know About The Montana Special Election

There's a reason everyone is watching this thing so closely!

Montana on Thursday is holding a special election to fill its one seat in the US House of Representatives. The race has shaped up to be highly competitive test of the US political climate after President Trump's victory, particularly after the Republican candidate was charged with assaulting a reporter. Here's what you need to know:

Montana has only one representative in the US House, and Republicans have controlled it since 1997.

Everyone is watching this election because it's an important test to see if Democrats can flip a red district, or come close to it, following Trump's win in November. The race in Montana comes more than a month after another special election in Kanas, where Republicans barely held onto a seat in a traditionally red district. Though Democrats lost that race, they celebrated the fact that they came so close. Observers are now watching Montana to see if something similar happens there. If Democrats do finish strong, or win, Thursday that could foreshadow future gains down the road. It could also bolster recruiting and fundraising for Democrats elsewhere. More broadly, the Montana election is being scrutinized for clues on how voters will cast their ballots following both Trump's win in November and a seemingly never-ending string of controversies out of the White House.

Rob Quist is the Democratic candidate in the election. He's a musician, poet, and often sports a cowboy hat. View this video on YouTube youtube.com

Quist, 69, is a Montana native and a founding member of the country and bluegrass outfit Mission Mountain Wood Band. On his website, Quist describes himself as "a small businessman, award-winning songwriter, and entrepreneur." He is a gun owner and self-described "strong supporter of our Second Amendment rights." He opposed the Republican replacement for Obamacare. He also opposes transferring public land to states. Quist has won the support of several big names, including Bernie Sanders and actor Michael Keaton.

Gianforte, 56, was born in California, grew up in Pennsylvania, and went to college in New Jersey. He moved to Montana in the 1990s, and went on to start RightNow Technologies, which he sold for $1.5 billion in 2011. His net worth is believed to be in the hundreds of millions. During his campaign for Congress, Gianforte has prominently featured Trump in his campaign, promising to "drain the swamp" and deploying a robocall from the president. He supports gun rights, and writes on his website that "overregulation is strangling our economy and making it difficult for Montanans to thrive." In 2016, Gianforte lost a race for governor of Montana.

Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs was attempting to ask Gianforte a question when the candidate allegedly grabbed him and slammed him to the ground. Jacobs tweeted about the incident, saying that his glasses were broken during the alleged altercation. Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after the incident. In the aftermath, House Speaker Paul Ryan called on Gianforte to apologize. The incident also cost Gianforte endorsements from three Montana newspapers.

