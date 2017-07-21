Minneapolis Police Chief Resigns Amid Controversy Over Shooting Of Australian Yoga Instructor

Minneapolis' chief of police resigned Friday, nearly a week after one of the city's officers shot and killed an Australian woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.



In a resignation letter, Chief Janee Harteau's says she "decided I am willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the very best it can be."

"The city of Minneapolis deserves the very best," she added.

Harteau's departure from the department comes amid a controversy that began after Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor shot and killed Justine Damond, 40, an Australian yoga instructor and spiritual healer Saturday. Damond had called police to say that she heard a woman making "sex noises," but wasn't sure "if she’s having sex or being raped."

Mayor Betsy Hodges asked Harteau to resign, revealing in a statement that she "lost confidence in the chief's ability to lead us further." Harteau also "has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well," Hodges said.



"In conversation with the chief today, she and I agreed that she would step aside to make way for new leadership," Hodges added.

The events leading up to Damond's death began at 11:27 pm when she first called police. Noor and Officer Matthew Harrity arrived 10 minutes later. Both officers body cameras were turned off.

After arriving on Damond's street, one of the officers was startled by a loud noise, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Damond, wearing pajamas, then approached the officers' patrol vehicle and Noor, who was sitting in the passenger's seat, fired through the open driver's side window.

Damond was hit once in her abdomen and died from the wound.

In the aftermath, Damond's family hired the same attorney who represented the family of Philando Castile — a black man who was fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer — and criticized police for not providing enough information about what happened.

“She obviously was not armed, she was not a threat to anyone nor could she have reasonably been perceived to be,” the attorney, Bob Bennett, told WCCO.

Harteau also appeared to distance herself from Noor, saying "these were the actions and judgement of one individual." She added that she believes "the actions in question go against who we are as a department."

Multiple agencies have launching investigations into the incident, including the police department, the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), and the city's Police Conduct Oversight Commission.

Noor — who joined the department in March 2015 and was the first Somali-American police officer to be assigned to the 5th precinct — has declined to be interviewed by the BCA and the agency cannot compel an officer's testimony.

This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.

