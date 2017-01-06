Man Saved By His Laptop During Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Steve Frappier was in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday when he heard “some popping, like fire crackers.” Then someone yelled that a man had a gun.
Frappier and the crowd around him “hit the floor,” he recalled after the shooting, which ultimately left at least five dead and 13 wounded. Then he heard more gunshots and watched as a man “man probably 10 feet away from me that was shot in the head.”
“It was completely silent and all we could hear was just the popping of the guns,” Frappier told CNN, adding that the few people yelling seemed to have been those were wounded.
As the seconds ticked by, the shooter — later identified as 26-year-old former National Guard combat engineer Esteban Santiago — fired toward Frappier, who had been wearing a backpack when he dropped to the floor. Frappier said he was on the ground taking cover “like a tortoise with the backpack on me” when he felt something strike him in the back.
It turned out to be a bullet.
“It was only later when I went to the bathroom to check myself out that the bullet had entered my backpack, hit my laptop and then later when I gave my backpack over to the FBI for investigation they found the bullet in the pocket of my backpack,” Frappier said.
Santiago eventually stopped shooting and was taken into custody by police. The motive for the violence was not immediately known.
A photo taken after the shooting showed Frappier’s Apple MacBook with a jagged bullet hole on the underside. He told CNN that he hadn’t even closed the computer all the way after using it on the plane. Instead, he quickly shoved it into his backpack and walked out, not knowing that moments later it would spare him from a shooting.
“The backpack saved my life,” he said.
- The US intelligence community has concluded that the Rusisian government was responsible for hacking the DNC, but their report had few new details.
- A shooter is in custody after killing 5 people at Fort Lauderdale Airport. Here is what we know about the suspect.
- The day after Obama announced sanctions against Russia, someone tried to hack the Democratic National Committee again 👀
- Tilikum, the SeaWorld orca who killed his trainer and was involved in the deaths of two others — inspiring the documentary "Blackfish" — has died.
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.