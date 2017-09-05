Matthew James Phelps told a 911 dispatcher he "took more medicine than I should have" — then woke up to find his wife bloody and apparently stabbed to death.



"I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed," he said in the emergency call. "I think I did it. I can't believe this."



Phelps' call to the Raleigh, North Carolina, police department sparked what has now become a bizarre case in which the 27-year-old man, who once studied evangelism at a Bible college, has been charged with murder for fatally stabbing his wife, 29-year-old Lauren Phelps.

The 911 call came in at just after 1:10 a.m. Friday, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, which published the audio later that same day. In the recording, Phelps begins by saying, "I think I killed my..." before trailing off.

When the 911 dispatcher asks what he means, Phelps responds that he "had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor." A moment later, he mentions a knife and being covered in blood.

Phelps becomes increasingly distressed over the course of the call, going from relatively calm to sobbing. He tells the dispatcher that he's "so scared," and says that he took too much Coricidin Cough and Cold because "I know it can make you feel good."

When the dispatcher asks Phelps if his wife is breathing, he replies that "she's not moving. Oh my god."

Phelps later says the "the blood's not wet on me, it's dried."

“She didn’t deserve this," he added.