 go to content

Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

A Man May Be Deported After Reportedly Leaving His Puppy In A Hot Car

Fredy Dorantes Moreno was arrested Sunday after police officers reportedly found a puppy locked in his SUV.

Posted on
Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter
WSB / Via wsbtv.com

When police officers arrived at a locked SUV in a strip mall parking lot in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Sunday, they reportedly saw a small, black and white puppy panting on the backseat.

It was only 82 degrees that day, but according to WSB, a witness told the officers the puppy had been struggling inside the sealed vehicle for at least 30 minutes. Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera told the news station that the temperature inside the SUV ranged from between 94 to over 100 degrees at the time. So the officers broke the SUV's back window and freed the curly haired dog.

Now, however, the dog's owner may face deportation.

According to jail records, Fredy Dorantes Moreno was arrested for animal cruelty, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a hold on him. He was taken into custody Sunday after emerging from a nearby restaurant to see what had happened to his vehicle, Pihera told WSB.

Fredy Dorantes Moreno
WSB / Via wsbtv.com

Fredy Dorantes Moreno

ICE did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment, but according to WSB, Dorantes Moreno made his first court appearance in the case Tuesday and was ordered to remain behind bars.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department and local animal welfare officials also did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

The puppy appears to be recovering. According to WSB, police initially took the young dog into a building that had air conditioning, and later turned it over to animal control. Footage shared Tuesday by the news station showed the puppy exploring a table inside what appeared to be a shelter.

The owner of this dog is in jail after police say he left the pup in a hot car . Why man says he couldn’t take the… https://t.co/0PRuWKDs5X
Tony Thomas @TonyThomasWSB

The owner of this dog is in jail after police say he left the pup in a hot car . Why man says he couldn’t take the… https://t.co/0PRuWKDs5X

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to WSB, the puppy is not up for adoption and remains in the custody of the local animal welfare agency.

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews