A Man May Be Deported After Reportedly Leaving His Puppy In A Hot Car

When police officers arrived at a locked SUV in a strip mall parking lot in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Sunday, they reportedly saw a small, black and white puppy panting on the backseat.



It was only 82 degrees that day, but according to WSB, a witness told the officers the puppy had been struggling inside the sealed vehicle for at least 30 minutes. Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera told the news station that the temperature inside the SUV ranged from between 94 to over 100 degrees at the time. So the officers broke the SUV's back window and freed the curly haired dog.

Now, however, the dog's owner may face deportation.

According to jail records, Fredy Dorantes Moreno was arrested for animal cruelty, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a hold on him. He was taken into custody Sunday after emerging from a nearby restaurant to see what had happened to his vehicle, Pihera told WSB.