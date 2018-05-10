Two LAPD Officers Used Excessive Force When They Killed A Homeless Man, A Jury Has Ruled

Two Los Angeles police officers used excessive force when they shot and killed a homeless man in a 2015 struggle captured on video, a jury found Thursday.
The federal jury ruled that Sgt. Chand Syed and Officer Francisco Martinez are liable for the death of 43-year-old Charly Keunang, according to Barbara Faye Enloe Hadsell, an attorney representing Keunang's estate. The two officers shot Keunang on March 1, 2015, while responding to reports of an assault. A struggle ensued and three officers — Syed, Martinez, and Daniel Torres — opened fire.
The jury found that the third officer, Torres, did not use excessive force.
The jury was considering financial damages Thursday afternoon, and Hadsell referred BuzzFeed News' questions to other attorneys representing Keunang's estate who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Keunang, 43, who was known as "Africa," had been living on Skid Row for several months at the time of the shooting, witnesses told the Los Angeles Times. He was reportedly a Cameroonian national but stole an identity to come to the United States in the 1990s.
The shooting gained national attention after a video of the incident was posted to Facebook by bystander Anthony Blackburn.
The lawsuit, which was filed in 2016 by Keunang's family, accused the officers of initiating a confrontation on the day of the shooting. It states that after speaking with Keunang, the officers "exploded into acts of violence, almost certain to cause anyone, much less a person suspected of suffering from mental illness, to panic."
"Violently pulling and pounding on the tent and attempting to collapse and rip it off of Mr. Keunang who was hovering defenseless inside, the officers succeeded in reaching inside the tent and pulling Mr. Keunang, terrified, out of the tent," the suit continues.
Police later said Keunang reached for an officer's gun during the altercation. The Los Angeles County district attorney also declined to file criminal charges against the officers, stating in a memo that they had "acted lawfully in self-defense and in defense of others" during the fatal shooting.
However, the lawsuit argued that the shooting was "a classic case of abuse of power and deadly force by a supposedly trained police force" and that "at no time did Mr. Keunang possess any type of weapon, much less fire or remove any firearm from the officers."
The suit requested unspecified compensation for the shooting.
Attorneys representing the city of Los Angeles and the police department did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
