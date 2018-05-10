Two LAPD Officers Used Excessive Force When They Killed A Homeless Man, A Jury Has Ruled

Share On more Share On more

Two Los Angeles police officers used excessive force when they shot and killed a homeless man in a 2015 struggle captured on video, a jury found Thursday.



The federal jury ruled that Sgt. Chand Syed and Officer Francisco Martinez are liable for the death of 43-year-old Charly Keunang, according to Barbara Faye Enloe Hadsell, an attorney representing Keunang's estate. The two officers shot Keunang on March 1, 2015, while responding to reports of an assault. A struggle ensued and three officers — Syed, Martinez, and Daniel Torres — opened fire.

The jury found that the third officer, Torres, did not use excessive force.

The jury was considering financial damages Thursday afternoon, and Hadsell referred BuzzFeed News' questions to other attorneys representing Keunang's estate who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Keunang, 43, who was known as "Africa," had been living on Skid Row for several months at the time of the shooting, witnesses told the Los Angeles Times. He was reportedly a Cameroonian national but stole an identity to come to the United States in the 1990s.



The shooting gained national attention after a video of the incident was posted to Facebook by bystander Anthony Blackburn.

