LA Times Employees Are Demanding Their CEO Be Fired After Misconduct Allegations Surface

Reporters and editors at the Los Angeles Times are calling for their own publisher and CEO to resign or be fired after newly surfaced allegations indicate he spent years engaging in misconduct while holding high-profile jobs at various media companies.



Ross Levinsohn has been publisher and CEO at the Times since August, when he was hired by the paper's parent company, Tronc. But before joining the Times, Levinsohn was a defendant in two sexual harassment lawsuits, allegedly referred to gay members of the fashion industry as "fags" and was accused by a former coworker of creating "a frat house environment," according to a report Thursday by NPR.

The allegations prompted an immediate and furious response from Levinsohn's newsroom, with the Los Angeles Times Guild organizing committee — made up of dozens of employees at the paper — saying it was "appalled by the findings in the NPR story."

"Ross Levinsohn should resign or be fired immediately," the unionizing committee said in a statement. "A man who sexually harasses women, engages in 'slut-shaming' and refers to gay men as 'fags' is not fit to lead our newspaper."

The committee also demanded an investigation "to examine how Levinsohn was hired given his documented history of misconduct," and that parent company Tronc "be held accountable for their failure to properly vet" him.

One reporter, who agreed to talk on the condition that they not be identified, told BuzzFeed News the reaction in the newsroom to the NPR article was instant shock.

“People were gasping. People were cursing,” the reporter said. “It’s extraordinarily troubling.”

In recent months, amid an intense campaign to unionize, much of the concern and scrutiny among newsroom employees had been on Tronc leadership’s proposed business plans and how they would affect news operations. But the allegations listed in the NPR article, particularly at a time when the media is fully engaged in covering the great reckoning regarding sexual misconduct and abuse of power across multiple industries, added “an extra level of concern,” the reporter said.

As the LA Times continues to cover one of the biggest news stories to grip an industry in its own backyard — Hollywood — the paper will now itself be subject to scrutiny, the reporter pointed out. And given that editors and executives at other media companies have been forced out under similar allegations and revelations, the anticipation of what will ultimately happen to Levinsohn is high.

“If Tronc keeps him, there will be a lot of serious questions they’ll have to answer because we’re already asking them,” the reporter said.

Employees at the Times also started a petition Thursday afternoon stating that Levinsohn "has lost credibility as the leader of one of the country’s top newspapers" and that he "he has to go — without a cent more of company money."

The petition adds that Levinsohn recently unveiled an "outlandish strategy that, if executed, would destroy The Los Angeles Times."

The allegations against Levinsohn span decades, though one comment in particular that roiled Times staffers Thursday allegedly was made in 2013. Levinsohn reportedly cut his appearance at an industry event in the Los Angeles area short, allegedly telling an executive for the Hollywood Reporter that he didn't want to "hang out with with a bunch of ladies and fags."

Numerous Times journalists criticized the alleged remark on Twitter Thursday and demanded action from company executives.