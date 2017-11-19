Jeffrey Tambor Leaves "Transparent" Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Actor Jeffrey Tambor is reportedly leaving his starring role in the Amazon Studios series Transparent amid multiple sexual harassment allegations.

"Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life," Tambor said in a statement Sunday. "What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago."

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue,” he continued. "Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent."

Deadline first reported Tambor's decision to leave the show.

Tambor has been accused of sexual harassment by both his former assistant Van Barnes and his Transparent costar Trace Lysette, who alleged that the actor had "made many sexual advances and comments at me, but one time it got physical."

Amazon reportedly launched an investigation in response to the allegations, which Tambor has denied.

"I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with," he said in a statement responding to the accusations made by Barnes, whom he described as a "former disgruntled assistant."

Following Lysette's allegations, Tambor said that he was "sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone."

"But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express," he added.



Neither Tambor's representatives nor Amazon Studios immediately responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment Sunday.