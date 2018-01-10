Hundreds Of People Are Still Trapped After Deadly Mudslides Buried Southern California Homes

Hundreds of Southern Californians were trapped in their homes Wednesday and thirteen others remained missing after colossal mudslides a day earlier killed 17 people and buried the region in several feet of soil and debris.



The mudslides were prompted by Southern California's first major storm of the season, which dumped several inches of rain on burn areas of recent wildfires, including the state's largest-ever blaze. By Wednesday morning, the death toll stood at 17 with 24 others still missing. Another 300 people were trapped in their homes in Santa Barbara County's Romero Canyon, according to multiagency spokesperson Rosie Narez.

"The only way to really get them out is through aerial rescues," Narez told BuzzFeed News.

Worse still, the homes where people remained trapped lacked potable water, as well as gas and electricity. Rescues began Wednesday morning and the silver lining, Narez said, was that most of the stranded people appeared to be okay.

Authorities had not identified any of the victims Wednesday, but the Thomas Aquinas College website stated that Roy Rohter, a friend and benefactor of the school, was among the dead. His wife reportedly suffered injuries but was in stable condition.



Images from the region showed massive devastation, with both homes and roads completely covered in water, mud, and debris.