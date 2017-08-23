ESPN Has Pulled An Announcer Off A Football Game Because His Name Is Robert Lee

Sports broadcaster ESPN has pulled an announcer off a college football game at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville because his name is Robert Lee.



Lee had been set to announce the University of Virginia's home opening game against William & Mary on Sept. 2. However, in a statement to BuzzFeed News Tuesday, the network said that it "collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."

"In that moment, it felt right to all parties," the statement continues. "It's a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue."

The "tragic events" mentioned in the statement refer to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. A woman died at the rally when a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

The rally was originally organized to oppose the removal of a statue depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee, who led the Confederate army during the Civil War.

Recent months have seen ESPN embroiled in controversy, with conservatives accusing it of pushing a liberal agenda. Instead of attending the UVA game, Lee will now announce the University of Pittsburgh's home opener against Youngstown State University. Dave Weekley and Matt Chatham will announce the game in Charlottesville.

Robert Lee, the sportscaster, joined ESPN in 2016, according to his website. He attended Syracuse University, in New York, and speaks Mandarin Chinese.