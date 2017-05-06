Dozens Of Girls Kidnapped By Boko Haram Have Been Released

Dozens of Nigerian girls who were abducted by the terrorist group Boko Haram in 2014 have been released, officials said Saturday.



The girls were released as a result of negotiations between the Nigerian government and the militant organization, Reuters reported. An official told the Associated Press that the girls were located near Banki, a town in the Nigerian state of Borno, near Cameroon.

Multiple news outlets reported Saturday that 83 girls had been turned over to the Nigerian military, although the number could not immediately be confirmed. Bashir Ahmad, an assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, tweeted "huge numbers" Saturday, along with the hashtag #OurGirls.