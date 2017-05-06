Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Dozens Of Girls Kidnapped By Boko Haram Have Been Released

The girls were among hundreds abducted by the Nigerian terrorist group in 2014.

Posted on
Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter
A photo allegedly shows kidnapped girls on May 12, 2014, in Nigeria.
Ap Photo / AP

A photo allegedly shows kidnapped girls on May 12, 2014, in Nigeria.

Dozens of Nigerian girls who were abducted by the terrorist group Boko Haram in 2014 have been released, officials said Saturday.

The girls were released as a result of negotiations between the Nigerian government and the militant organization, Reuters reported. An official told the Associated Press that the girls were located near Banki, a town in the Nigerian state of Borno, near Cameroon.

Multiple news outlets reported Saturday that 83 girls had been turned over to the Nigerian military, although the number could not immediately be confirmed. Bashir Ahmad, an assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, tweeted "huge numbers" Saturday, along with the hashtag #OurGirls.

Alhamdulillah! This is a very very good and exciting news. More victories for Nigeria. Huge numbers. #OurGirls!
Bashir Ahmad @BashirAhmaad

Alhamdulillah! This is a very very good and exciting news. More victories for Nigeria. Huge numbers. #OurGirls!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The newly-freed girls are among 276 girls, ages 16 to 18, who were forced from their beds at a boarding school in Chibok, in northern Nigeria, in April 2014. Last October, 21 girls were freed as a result of negotiations. Several dozen girls also escaped in 2014 soon after the kidnapping. Another kidnapped girl was recovered in May 2016, when witnesses found her wandering in the forest.

The AP reported that the release of the girls Saturday came in exchange for detained Boko Haram suspects, according to the Nigerian government.

This Is How Boko Haram Is Trying To Turn Captives Into Suicide Bombers

https://www.buzzfeed.com/monicamark/this-is-how-boko-haram-is-trying-to-turn-captives-into-suici?utm_term=.vvBDyXzoB#.xdXPYoOjX


Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews