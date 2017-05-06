Sections

Always Dreaming Wins The Kentucky Derby

The race took place on a sloppy track Saturday afternoon.

Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Divisidero #2 overtakes Beach Patrol #8 to win the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic Stakes on Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs Saturday.
Divisidero #2 overtakes Beach Patrol #8 to win the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic Stakes on Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs Saturday.

Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby Saturday after pulling ahead near the beginning of the race and maintaining a commanding lead through the finish.

The race took place Saturday afternoon and, thanks to intermittent rain, the horses were forced to race on a wet, sloppy track.

Always Dreaming wins the Kentucky Derby.
Jim Dalrymple II @JimDalrympleII

Always Dreaming wins the Kentucky Derby.

Though there was not an overwhelming favorite going into Saturday's race, a one-eyed Colt named Patch captured many fans' hearts in recent days. As Patch walked to the gates Saturday, the crowd at Churchill Downs erupted in cheers.

Prior to the race, though, the odds had favored Always Dreaming, a horse that recently won four races in a row. State of Honor and Always Dreaming pulled away to early leads during the race. But after initially falling to second place, Always Dreaming pulled ahead of the competition.

The Kentucky Derby is the first race in the Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes, then the Belmont Stakes. A horse must win all three races to take the Triple Crown.

This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for more information.

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

