Aaron Hernandez Found Not Guilty Of Double Murder

Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez wiped away tears Friday as a jury cleared him of murdering two men on a Boston street in 2012.

A Suffolk County jury acquitted Hernandez, 27, on two counts of first-degree murder stemming from a drive-by shooting in Boston's South End. The shooting, which happened in the early morning hours of July 16, left Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado dead.



Prosecutors had argued that de Abreu spilled a drink on Hernandez at a night club hours before the shooting, enraging the football player and prompting him to open fire later while stopped at a traffic light. According to the Boston Globe, prosecutors relied heavily on the testimony of Alexander Bradley, Hernandez's former friend who is behind bars for an unrelated shooting at another night club.

Bradley testified that he was driving the car from which Hernandez fired at de Abreu's vehicle.

Defense lawyers attacked Bradley's credibility and, with Friday's verdict, the jury ultimately rejected his version of events.