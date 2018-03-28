A Former Russian Spy And His Daughter May Have Been Poisoned At Their Front Door, UK Police Say

"This is one of the largest and most complex investigations undertaken by British counter terrorism policing and we thank the public for their continued support," the police statement added.

About 250 detectives are working on the case and have reviewed thousands of hours of surveillance footage, as well as interviewed around 500 witnesses.

"Detectives will continue to focus their enquiries around the home address for the coming weeks, and possibly months as the investigation continues," police said. "Officers will be carrying out thorough searches in the areas surrounding this address as part of the ongoing investigation and as a precautionary measure."

London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement they have “identified the highest concentration of the nerve agent, to-date, as being on the front door of the address" of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skirpal.

A former Russian spy and his daughter may have first come into contact with a deadly military-grade nerve agent at their home in the city of Salisbury, British police said Wednesday.

The father and daughter were first found unconscious on a street bench in Salisbury on March 4 and remain in critical condition today. Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that their condition was "unlikely to change in the near future, and they may never fully recover."

"This shows the utterly barbaric nature of this act, and the dangers that hundreds of innocent citizens in Salisbury could have faced," May added.

She also said that more than 130 people could potentially have been exposed to the nerve agent. The agent was also discovered in a pub and a restaurant the father and daughter visited March 4, and officials have advised hundreds of people to wash their belongings as a precautionary measure.

Skripal, 66, is a former Russian military intelligence officer who in 2006 was sentenced to 13 years behind bars for spying for the UK. He was released in 2010 as part of a spy exchange between Russia and the US. He ultimately was given refuge in Britain and moved to Salisbury, about 88 miles southwest of London.

Yulia Skripal, 33, lists her home city as Moscow on her Facebook page. Her cover image, however, is a photo of Salisbury, and she is listed as having worked at the Holiday Inn in Southampton in 2014.

After Skripal and his daughter were discovered, the case immediately prompted comparisons to that of Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian FSB officer who died after being poisoned with radioactive polonium in Britain in 2006.

Earlier this month, UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson said he believes Putin was behind the attack on the Skripals.

"Our quarrel is with Putin's Kremlin and with his decision, and we think it is overwhelmingly likely that it is his decision to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK," Johnson said.

