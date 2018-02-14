A CNN Analyst Broke Down In Tears While Talking About The Florida School Shooting

Share On more Share On more

A former CIA and FBI official broke down in tears Wednesday on CNN while discussing the deadly school shooting in Broward County, Florida.



Philip Mudd was responding to questions about the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when he said that "a child of God is dead" and became overcome with emotion.

"Cannot we acknowledge in this country," Mudd said through a cracking voice, "that we... we cannot accept this."

Mudd, bowing his head and still fighting back tears, then told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, "I can't do it, Wolf. I'm sorry. We can't do it."

The camera cut away seconds later.