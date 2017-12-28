Roy Moore Tries To Block Election Result With Last-Minute Court Filing Alleging Voter Fraud

Judge Roy Moore has filed a lawsuit in a last-minute attempt to block Alabama from certifying Doug Jones as the state’s next senator.
The complaint, which was filed Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Alabama, calls for an investigation into what Moore claims is possible voter fraud and asks for a delay in Democrat Jones' certification.
“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone,” Moore said in a statement. “We call on Secretary of State Merrill to delay certification until there is a thorough investigation of what three independent election experts agree took place: election fraud sufficient to overturn the outcome of the election.”
According to complaint, three election integrity experts concluded that “with a reasonable degree of statistical and mathematical certainty … election fraud occurred.”
But Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said on CNN that Jones will be certified as the winner of the Senate race at 2 p.m. ET. and will be sworn in on Jan. 3.
"Any citizen has the opportunity to submit an allegation of voter fraud that they witnessed or observed or has been reported to them and we will investigate those," Merrill said, adding that Alabama had received around 100 reported cases of voter fraud and that about 60 of them had already been adjudicated.
According to Moore's press release, there is an affidavit in the complaint that shows that Moore passed a polygraph test "confirming the representations of misconduct made against him during the campaign are completely false."
Moore has refused to concede in the Dec. 12 election and has previously said that he was awaiting "certification by the secretary of state" in the close race. Jones won the election with 49.9% of the vote, while Moore received 48.4%.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Merrill and Moore for comment.
Here's a copy of the full complaint:
