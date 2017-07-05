Police Officer Shot And Killed In Unprovoked Ambush Attack

An NYPD officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in what the police commissioner is calling an assassination.

New York City police officer Miosotis Familia, 48, was sitting in a marked police vehicle with her partner in the Bronx around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday when suspect Alexander Bonds approached the car and fired through the window, striking the officer in the head, according to the NYPD and the Associated Press.



The mother of three was rushed to an area hospital and later died from her injuries.

"Based on what we know now, it is clear that this was an unprovoked direct attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this city safe," the NYPD said in a statement.

Familia was a 12-year veteran of the police department and was just wrapping up her shift when the suspect fired the single fatal shot into her police car, the AP reported.

“Police officer Miosotis Familia, the mother of three, gave her life protecting a neighborhood that had been plagued by gang gun violence. Fully knowing the dangers that she faced, she suited up in uniform everyday and stood tall against those who threaten and terrorize the good folks of the Bronx," PBA President Patrick Lynch said in a statement.

