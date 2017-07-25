SeaWorld's Last Baby Killer Whale To Be Born In Captivity Has Died

A three-month-old baby killer whale that was the last to be born in captivity at SeaWorld has died, most likely because of an infection, the park announced.

Kyara was treated for the infection, most likely pneumonia, over the weekend at SeaWorld San Antonio's animal hospital, but died on Monday.



"Kyara had a tremendous impact on each of her care staff, not to mention all of the guests that had the chance to see her," the park said in a statement. "From late nights to early morning, rain or shine, we dedicate our lives to these animals, and this loss will be felt throughout the entire SeaWorld family."



The veterinarian team's attention will now turn to the rest of the orca pod, particularly Kyara's mother, Takara, as they monitor their health needs and ensure the infection did not spread, SeaWorld said.

A necropsy is also planned to determine Kyara's cause of death, with results expected in several weeks.

