Get Our News App
"Supergirl" Is The Most Progressive Show On…
Here’s What Happened When Deepika Padukone Visited…
Kanye West Was Not Asked To Perform At "Typically…
Your Butt Will Clench Watching This Guy Narrowly…
Drag Queens Try The Cheap Makeup Challenge video

These Baby Raccoons Survived A 4-Day Cross-Country Journey Without Their Mom

The newborns were found in the back of a moving van, cold, starving, and near death, but were nursed back to health.

Jason Wells
Jason Wells
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. These baby raccoons almost didn’t make it after they found starving and near death as newborns in a moving truck that had traveled from Florida to California.

These baby raccoons almost didn't make it after they found starving and near death as newborns in a moving truck that had traveled from Florida to California.

View this image ›

Oakland Zoo

2. Five of the six newborns that survived, without food or water for four days, were taken in by wildlife hospital Wildcare, where they were nursed back to health.

Five of the six newborns that survived, without food or water for four days, were taken in by wildlife hospital Wildcare, where they were nursed back to health.

View this image ›

Oakland Zoo

3. There were just days old when they arrived at the facility in San Rafael, California, in September. Their mother likely had crawled through a broken window to give birth, rescuers said.

View this image ›

Oakland Zoo

4. Now, months later, they’re at full health and having fun at Oakland Zoo, which agreed to care for the siblings during a 90-day quarantine while a permanent sanctuary or zoo facility can be found for them.

View this image ›

5. Rescuers had nursed the raccoons with the intent of releasing them back into the wild, however, they determined it wasn’t possible.

“Unfortunately, after investigating every avenue possible it was determined that neither release here in California, nor transporting them back to Florida, would be legally possible due to Fish and Wildlife interstate regulations,” Melanie Piazza, WildCare’s director of animal care, said in a statement this week.

Until then, the zoo said the raccoons have nearly doubled their body weight since late November and are constantly challenging the staff to create stimulating enrichment to engage the “ridiculously smart” siblings.

6. Here’s to unlikely fortunes!

View this image ›

Oakland Zoo

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Jason Wells is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jason Wells at jason.wells@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
The Trump Administration Is Turning Cautious Liberals Into Paranoid Preppers

by William Alden

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing