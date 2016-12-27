A Bullet Fragment Was Pulled From A Rhino At San Diego Zoo

Wallis, a 5-year-old southern white rhino, had previously lived on a reserve in South Africa, and was likely the target of a poacher, the zoo said.

Upon arriving in November 2015, zoo officials began treating the skin wound, but after several surgical procedures, it continued to fester. Suspecting a bullet, zoo staff brought in a powerful metal detector to scan for any foreign object and got a hit.

The decision was made to perform surgery to find and remove the metallic object, but during a final inspection earlier this month, staffed noticed a “tiny, hard, black object.” That’s when Safari Park veterinarian Jim Oosterhuis whipped out his pliers, “grasped the object, made a quick jerking motion, and out popped the bullet fragment with jagged edges,” he said in a statement.