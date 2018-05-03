The Secret Service Director Sent A Sarcastic Message To John Kelly On His Chief Of Staff Appointment

On July 28, 2017, John Kelly was tapped as White House chief of staff.
That evening, the director of the Secret Service sent Kelly a congratulatory email with a flash sarcasm.
"Congratulations, I think," wrote retired Marine Corps General Randolph "Tex" Alles.
The email from the man who leads the agency charged with protecting the president was obtained by BuzzFeed News in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, revealing his thoughts on Kelly's appointment.
At the time, the White House was contending with a staff shakeup that saw the departure of chief of staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer's abrupt resignation, and combative hedge fund executive Anthony Scaramucci hired as communications director.
In a statement, the Secret Service said Alles served in the Marine Corps with Kelly and they "developed professional respect for one another as well as a friendship."
"As any person who has ever been selected to serve and command in challenging positions understand - congratulations are in order - those who convey the message often acknowledge the magnitude and difficulty of the new assignment and therefore extend a caveat."
