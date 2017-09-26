Fans Are Shocked At How "Kevin Can Wait" Wrote His Wife Off The Show

Viewers were expecting to find out how Donna (Erinn Hayes), the wife of the titular character (Kevin James) on CBS's Kevin Can Wait , died since it was announced in June she'd be leaving the show.

Later, as Kevin's daughter Kendra (Taylor Spreitler) was getting married, each very quickly expressed sorrow over Donna not being there.

But the Season 2 premiere, which aired on Monday night, left a lot to be desired. "It’s been over a year since she died" was the only clue as to why the character was no longer on the show.

Wow they just kill her of like it’s nothing #KevinCanWait

So they killed the wife/mom on #KevinCanWait ??? Wow! And they addressed @hayeslady departure in 2 lines. So disr… https://t.co/bIBjoNoQBF

Some couldn't believe the disrespect shown to a character and an actor they'd spent an entire season falling in love with.

You mean to tell me they only spent 5 seconds on Donna's death and we still don't know how she died. Seriously. #KevinCanWait that's F'ud up

I’m assuming they’re gonna address Donna’s untimely death. The longer they go without mentioning it the more it pisses me off #KevinCanWait

Others hoped they'd get more information later in the season.

So disappointed with #KevinCanWait. I'll just watch reruns of #kingofqueens guys if I wanted this

"Obviously, the chemistry between Kevin and Leah was amazing in the stunt episodes that we did at the end of last season, and we decided to look to continue that chemistry," Sherman said.

Later that month, Kevin Can Wait executive producer Rob Long told TVLine Donna was being killed off "out of respect for the character ... and certainly the way that Erinn Hayes portrayed her."