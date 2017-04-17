You Should Probably Stop Sharing That Donald Trump And Jesus Post

To mark the Easter festivities, an unverified Tiffany Trump Facebook page posted an image of President Trump being held by Jesus in the oval office.
Since being published, the image has been shared over 11,000 times on Facebook and even got an angry post from Democraticmom.com.
The photo took on a life of its own on Twitter, where it received thousands of likes and retweets.
Soon, there were jokes.
But it's unlikely the Tiffany Trump page is real. This page is not verified like, for example, Ivanka Trump's page, and the only description is "Tiffany Trump Official."
There's more. Tiffany's page almost exclusively shares videos to the website Daily Motion and female.pk, on which most of the images are broken.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.