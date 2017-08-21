This Is Not The Eclipse Video You're Looking For

In case you missed it, North America witnessed one of nature's wonders today — a solar eclipse.
Most people took the time to gawk and make great jokes on twitter.
But as the event was happening, one account posted a video of a solar eclipse visible from an airplane, tagging it #SolarEclipse2017.
The account didn't mention that the video dates back to at least 2015. BuzzFeed News traced it back to this YouTube account:
From there, the misinformation took on a life of its own, eventually making its way to this viral tweet, once again claiming the video is recent.
But there's no need to be too disappointed. Reporter Jessica Greif really did capture today's eclipse from a plane, and this video is the real deal.
