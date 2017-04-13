-
Is this Sean Spicer quote, posted after he said Hitler did not use chemical weapons, real or fake?
It's fake!
Spicer apologized for his comments after the press conference, but that didn't stop fake news sites from milking them.Via BuzzFeed
-
Is this image real or fake?
It's real!
That's the banner MSNBC went with during Spicer's disastrous press conference.Via Twitter / @BraddJaffy
-
Emergency crews were called after man was stung by a scorpion on Union Airlines flight.
It's real!
As Global News reports, a scorpion fell out of the overhead compartment and stung a passenger. This comes after United Airlines sparked outrage for forcibly removing a passenger from a plane.Via Global News Screenshot
-
Is this app update real or fake?
It's fake!
The original post was meant as a joke, but many people fell for it. The real update just squashed some bugs.Via BuzzFeed
-
Members of midget crime gang suspected of 55 break-ins.
It's fake!
The "Irish mob midgets" who went on a crime spree are just a figment of fake news imagination.Via BuzzFeed
-
President Trump convinced Toyota to open a plant in Kentucky after a White House discussion with CEOs.
It's fake!
The plans to open the Kentucky plant predate Trump's presidency, AP reports.Via BuzzFeed
-
Ben Carson got stuck in an elevator while getting a tour in Miami.
It's real!
He got stuck with five other people and fire crews had to pry the doors open , AP reports.Via Getty Images
Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You How Good You Are At Spotting Fake News
Don't worry, it will get better. Get many pats from your loved ones, read up on the news, and try again next week.
You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.
Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.