He got stuck with five other people and fire crews had to pry the doors open , AP reports.

The plans to open the Kentucky plant predate Trump's presidency, AP reports.

The "Irish mob midgets" who went on a crime spree are just a figment of fake news imagination.

The original post was meant as a joke, but many people fell for it. The real update just squashed some bugs.

As Global News reports , a scorpion fell out of the overhead compartment and stung a passenger. This comes after United Airlines sparked outrage for forcibly removing a passenger from a plane.

That's the banner MSNBC went with during Spicer's disastrous press conference.

Spicer apologized for his comments after the press conference, but that didn't stop fake news sites from milking them .

Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You How Good You Are At Spotting Fake News

You're had a ruff day for fake news. Don't worry, it will get better. Get many pats from your loved ones, read up on the news, and try again next week. Getty Images

You're a fake news pawtective! You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical. Getty Images

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero! Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around. Getty Images

