Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You How Good You Are At Spotting Fake News

You got this.

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. Is this Sean Spicer quote, posted after he said Hitler did not use chemical weapons, real or fake?

    @HolzmanTweed / Twitter / Via Twitter: @HolzmanTweed
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Spicer apologized for his comments after the press conference, but that didn't stop fake news sites from milking them.

    It's fake! Via BuzzFeed

  2. Is this image real or fake?

    Twitter / @BraddJaffy
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    That's the banner MSNBC went with during Spicer's disastrous press conference.

    It's real! Via Twitter / @BraddJaffy

  3. Emergency crews were called after man was stung by a scorpion on Union Airlines flight.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    As Global News reports, a scorpion fell out of the overhead compartment and stung a passenger. This comes after United Airlines sparked outrage for forcibly removing a passenger from a plane.

    It's real! Via Global News Screenshot

  4. Is this app update real or fake?

    Twitter / @NickNicotera
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The original post was meant as a joke, but many people fell for it. The real update just squashed some bugs.

    It's fake! Via BuzzFeed

  5. Members of midget crime gang suspected of 55 break-ins.

    Screenshot / worldnewsdailyreport.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The "Irish mob midgets" who went on a crime spree are just a figment of fake news imagination.

    It's fake! Via BuzzFeed

  6. President Trump convinced Toyota to open a plant in Kentucky after a White House discussion with CEOs.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The plans to open the Kentucky plant predate Trump's presidency, AP reports.

    It's fake! Via BuzzFeed

  7. Ben Carson got stuck in an elevator while getting a tour in Miami.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    He got stuck with five other people and fire crews had to pry the doors open , AP reports.

    It's real! Via Getty Images

You're had a ruff day for fake news.

Don't worry, it will get better. Get many pats from your loved ones, read up on the news, and try again next week.

You're had a ruff day for fake news.
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news pawtective!

You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news pawtective!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!

Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around.

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

