Far-Right Websites Are Spreading A Baseless Conspiracy Theory About Roy Moore Allegations

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama, was accused Thursday of inappropriate sexual conduct by multiple women when they were teenagers, the Washington Post reported.

Leigh Corfman told the Post that Moore initiated inappropriate conduct with her in 1979, when she was 14 years old and he was 32. Three other women also told the Post that Moore "pursued" them around the same time. They were between ages 16 and 18 at the time, while Moore was in his 30s.

Moore called the allegations “yet another baseless political attack" and said the report was part of a "vicious and nasty round of attacks" from "The Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs."