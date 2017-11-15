Roy Moore's Wife Is Posting Misleading Articles About Allegations Against Her Husband

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Kayla Moore, whose husband Roy Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women, is sharing misinformation about the accusations on her Facebook page.

Beverly Young Nelson was the latest woman to come forward against Roy Moore. During a press conference on Monday, she said the Republican Senate nominee sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. She's joined four other women who have alleged Moore pursued them when they were between 14 and 18 years old. Moore has denied all allegations.

Almost immediately after the women came forward, misinformation began spreading about the accusations. A since-deleted Twitter account, @umpire43, baselessly tweeted that the Washington Post was offering to pay for accusations against Moore. It provided no evidence and the account itself was unreliable. Aside from spreading other false conspiracies, it was impersonating a dead SEAL, the Daily Beast reported.