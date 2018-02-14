There were at least 17 fatalities following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday. As is often the case, it didn't take long for hoaxes to start circulating about the tragedy.
1. A fake Bill O'Reilly account is spreading a hoax about the identity of the shooter. The man in the photo is comedian Sam Hyde, whose photo circulates after every shooting.
2. The account has been restricted by Twitter but continues to spread hoaxes that are getting traction.
3. Others uploaded videos and photos of the comedian falsely claiming he was the shooter.
4. Twitter users also falsely pointed the finger at German YouTuber DrachenLord, whose photos similarly circulated after the Berlin Christmas Market attack.
5. A fake "antifa" account is also spreading a hoax about the suspect wearing an antifa T-shirt. However, the man in the picture is a 24-year-old named Marcel Fontaine, not the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
