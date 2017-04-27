Sections

No, This Video Of Putin Singing "Creep" Is Not Real

But I'm a creep.

Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On March 21, a YouTube channel published a low-quality video of Russian President Vladimir Putin singing Radiohead's "Creep."

🎶 But I'm a creep 🎶 I'm a weirdooooo 🎶

The internet loved it. It was viewed nearly half a million views since being uploaded.

The channel that posted it, Kremlin Official, has only posted this one video.

"Who else but Putin to cover 'Creep' by Radiohead?" says this tweet from a French publication.

Unfortunately for all of us, the video is not real. Both the bio and a watermark on the video advertise an Instagram account, therealputinofficial1952, that regularly posts memes of Putin the president probably wouldn't like. Like this one, for example.

Or this one.

The original video was ripped from Putin's December 2010 performance of "Blueberry Hill" at Russia Today's charity banquet.

(The audience ate up his performance.)

In summary, while Putin likes his karaoke, the performance of "Creep" is...

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

