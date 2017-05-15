Despite a popular tweet claiming otherwise, Arby's told BuzzFeed News the restaurant is named after the initials of its founders.

This rumor has been flying around social media, but it's not true. Here's everything that's real and false in the Republican healthcare bill.

AP reports the woman said Sir Camelot injured her mentally and physically.

As Snopes reports, the image was pushed by a handful unreliable sites, but Palin never said that.

Some people fell for it, but the video is stitched together from two other videos.

The Donald Trump in the video is actor Anthony Atamanuik and it's part of a longer clip.

This screenshot was first posted by twitter user @internethippo, but it's not real. Among other things, this tweet has over 140 characters.

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You're had a ruff day for fake news. Don't worry, it will get better. Get many pats from your loved ones, read up on the news, and try again next week. Getty Images

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You're a fake news pawtective! You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical. Getty Images

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero! Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around. Getty Images

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app