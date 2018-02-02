If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Internet Bullshit

-
A woman tried to bring an emotional support peacock onto a flight.
It's real!
A woman tried to bring the bird on the plane, and even paid for an extra seat. But the airline reportedly denied her emotional support animal from boarding.
During President Trump's State of the Union address, Democratic lawmakers were checking their phones.
It's real!
As Snopes reports, this image was taken during the State of the Union address and Democrats really were checking their phones. Lawmakers use their phones for notes, fact-checking, and monitoring social media. It's not unheard of for them to do so during the SOTU.
The deadly collision between a truck and an AmTrack train carrying members of the GOP was ordered by Hillary Clinton.
It's fake!
This is a baseless conspiracy theory. Investigators said there's zero evidence to suggest the crash was politically motivated, but Facebook surfaced many conspiracy theories in the aftermath, the Daily Beast reports.
Trump said the State of the Union address he gave was the most-watched of all time.
It's real!
The president did say that, but he's incorrect. Former president Barack Obama's State of the Union was watched by 2 million more people in 2010.
There's a wall around Joe Kennedy's Palm Beach home.
It's fake!
That's not Joe Kennedy's house, Snopes reports, and walls in Florida are often built for hurricane protection.
The US government had to reprint State of the Union tickets because of a typo.
It's real!
A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they had to recall and reprint the tickets because of the typo.
At the World Economic Forum president Trump told billionaire philanthropist George Soros to "go to hell."
It's fake!
A post under that headline appeared on YourNewsWire, a website well-known to spread fake news, Snopes reports.
