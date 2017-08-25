As Snopes reports, counter-demonstrators had permits issued by the city.

An unrelated photo was changed to add the "antifa" logo, Snopes reports.

The widely shared false story even made its way to a Barbados news site, but has since been removed.

Russian media tweeted and posted images of long lines in front of the Moscow US embassy, but eyewitnesses contradicted those stories, Meduza reports.

New Orleans has already removed all of its Confederate statues, but the petition is asking for the city to erect Britney Spears statues in their stead.

Breitbart used an image of a famous German soccer player to illustrate the post. It later published an apology and replaced the photo.

Police pulled over a car heading to Hanover and found 5,000 Trump-shaped pills.

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS

You're getting sucker-punched by fake news. Don't worry — it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant. Better luck next week. Getty Images

You're a fake news pawtective! You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical. Getty Images

You're a fake-news-fighting pupperhero! Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your BS-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground. Fake news is always around. Getty Images

