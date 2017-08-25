Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS

-
German police seized 5,000 tablets of ecstasy shaped like Donald Trump's head.
It's real!
Police pulled over a car heading to Hanover and found 5,000 Trump-shaped pills.
The below image shows migrants attempting to cross from Morocco to Spain on jet skis.
It's fake!
Breitbart used an image of a famous German soccer player to illustrate the post. It later published an apology and replaced the photo.
There's a petition to replace the Confederate monuments in New Orleans with Britney Spears statues.
It's real!
New Orleans has already removed all of its Confederate statues, but the petition is asking for the city to erect Britney Spears statues in their stead.
Russians lined up for visas outside the US embassy in Moscow after American officials announced cuts to tourist visa services in Russia.
It's fake!
Russian media tweeted and posted images of long lines in front of the Moscow US embassy, but eyewitnesses contradicted those stories, Meduza reports.
Rihanna donated $2 million to help Sierra Leone mud slide victims.
It's fake!
The widely shared false story even made its way to a Barbados news site, but has since been removed.
This image shows a member of "antifa" beating up a police officer.
It's fake!
An unrelated photo was changed to add the "antifa" logo, Snopes reports.
Charlottesville counter-demonstrators didn't have a permit and were therefore protesting illegally.
It's fake!
As Snopes reports, counter-demonstrators had permits issued by the city.
