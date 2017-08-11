Several hoax websites ran stories with the headline, but the articles provided no information and the images accompanying them featured ships from a British cruise line, AP reports.

The article was posted on a satirical website, Snopes reports , and the "burkas" are coverings horses sometimes wear for protection against insect bites.

Bill Clinton did broker a deal with North Korea, PolitiFact reports , but the deal failed and North Korea withdrew from it. It's also false to claim the agreement would have provided North Korea with nukes.

Three days after the bombing, Sebastian Gorka, a Trump advisor said he wasn't convinced that the attack wasn't a "fake hate crime."

Andrew Spieles pleaded guilty to fabricating 18 voters in Virginia and told the FBI he worked alone, according to the Epoch Times.

The claim was spread by websites Americannews88 and Spinzon, which frequently publish hoaxes and incorrect information, Snopes reports.

There's no record of Putin ever making such a statement, PolitiFact reports.

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You're getting sucker-punched by fake news. Don't worry — it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant. Better luck next week. Getty Images

You're a fake news pawtective! You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical. Getty Images

You're a fake-news-fighting pupperhero! Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your BS-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground. Fake news is always around. Getty Images

