If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Tiffany Trump posted this Easter Facebook message.
It's fake!
The image was shared by a Tiffany Trump page that's almost certianly fake.
Radio show host Alex Jones said he couldn't remember basic facts about his children because he had a big bowl of chili for lunch.
It's real!
During the deposition of his custody trial, Jones said he couldn't remember basic facts about his kids because he "had a big bowl of chili for lunch."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said we are ready for WWIII.
It's fake!
The article was published on two websites known to promote false stories, Snopes reports.
This poll of the French election shows right-wing candidate Marie Le Pen is in the lead.
It's fake!
There has been a lot of misinformation surrounding the French elections, including this fake poll that has been shared hundreds of times.
Is this Trump quote from The Art Of The Deal real or fake?
It's fake!
The quote does not appear anywhere in the book, Snopes reports.
Is this article about spouses turning out to be twins real or fake?
It's fake!
The story was published on a fake news website and got picked up by legitimate outlets like Elite Daily, Huffington Post Germany, and others.
Snapchat was hacked last year, leaking information on 1.7 million users.
It's fake!
The rumour started on news website India Today, Fortune reports, but the "hack" contained information from three years ago and far fewer accounts than advertised.
