The rumour started on news website India Today, Fortune reports, but the "hack" contained information from three years ago and far fewer accounts than advertised.

The story was published on a fake news website and got picked up by legitimate outlets like Elite Daily , Huffington Post Germany , and others.

The quote does not appear anywhere in the book, Snopes reports.

There has been a lot of misinformation surrounding the French elections, including this fake poll that has been shared hundreds of times.

The article was published on two websites known to promote false stories, Snopes reports.

During the deposition of his custody trial, Jones said he couldn't remember basic facts about his kids because he "had a big bowl of chili for lunch."

The image was shared by a Tiffany Trump page that's almost certianly fake.

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You got sucker punched by fake news. Yikes, you might want to put some ice on that. Maybe next week will be better. Getty Images

You're a fake news pawtective! You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical. Getty Images

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero! Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around. Getty Images

