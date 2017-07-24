The Rock Made A Short About What His Day Is Like And I'm Exhausted

In his spare time, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson filmed a short for Apple that gives us a peek into a day in the life of the busiest guy in Hollywood.
Firstly, he has a casual 25 appointments.
Before 7 a.m., he's already cutting a bonsai tree...
Getting his head shaved...
And running lines and working out, all at the same time.
He orders Lyfts because stars really are just like us.
But because they're also not like us at all when they've starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, they drive their own Lyfts very aggressively.
Like, right onto an active plane runway.
(Look familiar?)
He also flies planes to Rome.
And touches up Michelangelo's work on the Sistine Chapel.
He designs a clothing line...
Narrates the fashion show unveiling said clothing line...
And runs it from backstage wearing a leather T-shirt.
He cooks...
With the father of the pop-up restaurant, chef Ludo Lefebvre.
And plays the guzheng.
He also FaceTimes...from space.
And takes selfies in space.
And is back in time to deliver the lines he was practicing before 7 a.m.
Oh and PS, this is his phone background.
Who's tired?
Jaimie Etkin is the entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Jaimie Etkin at jaimie.etkin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.