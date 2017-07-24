Sections

TVAndMovies

The Rock Made A Short About What His Day Is Like And I'm Exhausted

"This is your new captain speaking."

Posted on
Jaimie Etkin
Jaimie Etkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In his spare time, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson filmed a short for Apple that gives us a peek into a day in the life of the busiest guy in Hollywood.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Firstly, he has a casual 25 appointments.

Apple

Before 7 a.m., he's already cutting a bonsai tree...

Apple

Getting his head shaved...

Apple

And running lines and working out, all at the same time.

Apple

He orders Lyfts because stars really are just like us.

Apple

But because they're also not like us at all when they've starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, they drive their own Lyfts very aggressively.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Apple

Like, right onto an active plane runway.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Apple

(Look familiar?)

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures

He also flies planes to Rome.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Apple

And touches up Michelangelo's work on the Sistine Chapel.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Apple

He designs a clothing line...

Apple

Narrates the fashion show unveiling said clothing line...

Apple

And runs it from backstage wearing a leather T-shirt.

Apple

He cooks...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Apple

With the father of the pop-up restaurant, chef Ludo Lefebvre.

Apple

And plays the guzheng.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Apple

He also FaceTimes...from space.

Apple

And takes selfies in space.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Apple

And is back in time to deliver the lines he was practicing before 7 a.m.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Apple

Oh and PS, this is his phone background.

Apple

Who's tired?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
WWE

Jaimie Etkin is the entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Jaimie Etkin at jaimie.etkin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

