TVAndMovies

Alfie Allen Brought His Dog To The "Game Of Thrones" Comic-Con Panel And It Was Adorable

Abby stole the show.

Posted on
Jaimie Etkin
Jaimie Etkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Games of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday may not have had Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, or Emilia Clarke...

Sophie Turner was there though.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

But it perhaps had something even better: Alfie Allen's dog, Abby.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The actor, who plays Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, was introduced at the panel by Kristian Nairn (aka Hodor) and literally came out cradling the dog.

Alfie Allen has a dog on stage. Her name is Abbey and she's wonderful. #GameOfThones #SDCC #HallH
Josh Wigler @roundhoward

Look at the thrill on his face!

Alfie Allen brought out a small pup. #SDCC
Michael @ SDCC @blackmon

It was a lot.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Abby definitely stole the show.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Sorry, Gwendoline Christie.

Gwendoline Christie got the most cheers of any cast member—and Alfie Allen carried out a puppy onstage.
Daniel Holloway @gdanielholloway

The audience (and Christie) just could not get over her.

So happy to be in Hall H for #GameOfThrones but also omg Alfie Allen's puppy. #GoTSDCC #sdcc
Alix Sternberg @thetvchick

It was all over.

Alfie Allen just brought a puppy onstage #GameofThrones #SDCC
Jolie Lash @jolielash

It was all about Abby.

Alfie Allen has a puppy on his lap and it's stealing the entire #GameOfThones panel #sdcc
ErikDavis @ErikDavis

The Cutest Puppy Ever™

Omg Alfie Allen came out on stage with the cutest puppy ever #GameOfThones #hallh
Screen Team @TheScreenTeam

I know it's Friday, but Abby might've even won all of Comic-Con.

Be the Alfie Allen holding a puppy at the Game of Thrones #SDCC panel you wish to see in the world
Rachel Paige @rachmeetsworld

And television.

This puppy ("Abby") that Alfie Allen has on stage is the cutest thing ever. I would totally watch a Theon &amp; Abby bu… https://t.co/eITD3cxKyC
Bryan Bishop @bcbishop

And life.

Alfie Allen has a puppy on stage and I am DEAD 😍 @GameOfThrones #SDCC
Sonya @sonya415

Look at the petting!

The Alfie Allen puppy snuggling level has been risen to adorable #GameOfThones #sdcc
ErikDavis @ErikDavis

No, we're all crying.

i'm crying???
mai @housestrrk

Jaimie Etkin is the entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Jaimie Etkin at jaimie.etkin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

