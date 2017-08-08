 go to content

30 Devastating Images From Wildfires That Have Scorched The World

This year, blazing wildfires have stranded thousands.

Posted on
Jade Cardichon
Jade Cardichon
BuzzFeed News Photo Intern

With the current heat wave reaching a peak, 2017 continues to outrank the number of fires and acres burned compared to the 10-year average. Due to extreme weather conditions, wildfires are spreading dangerously fast and causing serious injuries and fatalities. Thousands of families around the world have been forced to evacuate from their homes only to return to ruins covered in ash.

People leave the beach with their belongings as a fire burns a forest behind them in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southeastern France, on July 26. At least 10,000 people were evacuated after the new wildfire broke out in southern France, which was already battling massive blazes.
Anne-christine Poujoulat / Getty Images

People leave the beach with their belongings as a fire burns a forest behind them in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southeastern France, on July 26. At least 10,000 people were evacuated after the new wildfire broke out in southern France, which was already battling massive blazes.

Firefighters dig trenches in an effort to stop the advancement of a forest fire in Hualañe, a community in Concepcion, Chile, Jan. 25.
Alejandro ZoÃez / AP

Firefighters dig trenches in an effort to stop the advancement of a forest fire in Hualañe, a community in Concepcion, Chile, Jan. 25.

Firefighters in Concepcíon, Biobío region, Chile, take cover from retardant foam dropped by a Boeing 747-400 SuperTanker firefighting plane on Jan. 28.
Getty Images

Firefighters in Concepcíon, Biobío region, Chile, take cover from retardant foam dropped by a Boeing 747-400 SuperTanker firefighting plane on Jan. 28.

A woman and children look at the remains of a burned house in Santa Olga, Chile, Jan. 26. The worst wildfires in the country's modern history ravaged wide swaths of the central-south regions.
Rodrigo Garrido / Reuters

A woman and children look at the remains of a burned house in Santa Olga, Chile, Jan. 26. The worst wildfires in the country's modern history ravaged wide swaths of the central-south regions.

A car and house are engulfed in flames as the "Wall Fire" burns through a residential area in Oroville, California, on July 8. The first major wildfires after the end of California's five-year drought raged across the state as it was gripped by a record-breaking heatwave.
Josh Edelson / Getty Images

A car and house are engulfed in flames as the "Wall Fire" burns through a residential area in Oroville, California, on July 8. The first major wildfires after the end of California's five-year drought raged across the state as it was gripped by a record-breaking heatwave.

An LA County Fire Department helicopter flies over a wildfire near California's Castaic Lake on June 17.
Getty Images

An LA County Fire Department helicopter flies over a wildfire near California's Castaic Lake on June 17.

LA County firefighters monitor the Castaic Lake fire on June 17.
Getty Images

LA County firefighters monitor the Castaic Lake fire on June 17.

San Bernardino National Forest firefighters put out hot spots along State Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County in July.
Al Seib / Getty Images

San Bernardino National Forest firefighters put out hot spots along State Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County in July.

Arial photographs of the Vesuvius National Park in Naples, Italy, reveal vast areas of vegetation destroyed by fire, July 27.
Getty Images

Arial photographs of the Vesuvius National Park in Naples, Italy, reveal vast areas of vegetation destroyed by fire, July 27.

Arial photographs of the Vesuvius National Park reveal vast areas of vegetation destroyed by fire, July 27.
Getty Images

Arial photographs of the Vesuvius National Park reveal vast areas of vegetation destroyed by fire, July 27.

A man uses a bucket to fight a fire in a field outside the village of São José das Matas in central Portugal, on July 26. More than 2,300 firefighters with more than 700 vehicles tackled wildfires in Portugal.
Armando Franca / AP

A man uses a bucket to fight a fire in a field outside the village of São José das Matas in central Portugal, on July 26. More than 2,300 firefighters with more than 700 vehicles tackled wildfires in Portugal.

A villager runs from a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco, Portugal, July 25.
Rafael Marchante / Reuters

A villager runs from a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco, Portugal, July 25.

A plane battles a fire from the air on June 19 near Pedrogao Grande, in Leiria district, Portugal. The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured 135 more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

A plane battles a fire from the air on June 19 near Pedrogao Grande, in Leiria district, Portugal. The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured 135 more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames.

A woman watches flames approach her house in a village near Pedrogao Grande, in Leiria district, Portugal, on June 19.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

A woman watches flames approach her house in a village near Pedrogao Grande, in Leiria district, Portugal, on June 19.

A firefighter combats a wildfire with a hose in Vale da Ponte, Pedrograo Grande, on June 20.
Miguel Riopa / Getty Images

A firefighter combats a wildfire with a hose in Vale da Ponte, Pedrograo Grande, on June 20.

A cow stands amid the debris of burned houses after recent wildfires in the Siberian settlement of Strelka, located on the bank of the Angara River in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, on May 25.
Ilya Naymushin / Reuters

A cow stands amid the debris of burned houses after recent wildfires in the Siberian settlement of Strelka, located on the bank of the Angara River in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, on May 25.

A burned vehicle sits outside a home destroyed by the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa, California, on July 19.
Stephen Lam / Reuters

A burned vehicle sits outside a home destroyed by the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa, California, on July 19.

Pedestrians watch columns of smoke rise from a wildfire in Gois, Coimbra district, Portugal, on June 20.
Patricia De Melo Moreira / Getty Images

Pedestrians watch columns of smoke rise from a wildfire in Gois, Coimbra district, Portugal, on June 20.

People tidy up the remains of houses destroyed by wildfires in Santa Olga, Chile, on Jan. 27.
Rodrigo Garrido / Reuters

People tidy up the remains of houses destroyed by wildfires in Santa Olga, Chile, on Jan. 27.

Constanza Vega searches the charred remains of her home for coins she had saved up, after a fire in Santa Olga, Chile, on Jan. 26. Wildfires engulfed the post office, a kindergarten, and hundreds of homes.
Esteban Felix / AP

Constanza Vega searches the charred remains of her home for coins she had saved up, after a fire in Santa Olga, Chile, on Jan. 26. Wildfires engulfed the post office, a kindergarten, and hundreds of homes.

A firefighter tries to control a wildfire in La Adela in La Pampa Province, Argentina, on Jan. 5. Three wildfires devastated nearly 2.5 million acres in the region.
Eitan Abramovich / Getty Images

A firefighter tries to control a wildfire in La Adela in La Pampa Province, Argentina, on Jan. 5. Three wildfires devastated nearly 2.5 million acres in the region.

Members of the National Republican Guards and firefighters try to extinguish a deadly forest fire on June 19 near Pedrogao Grande, in Leiria district, Portugal.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Members of the National Republican Guards and firefighters try to extinguish a deadly forest fire on June 19 near Pedrogao Grande, in Leiria district, Portugal.

Exhausted firefighters rest on the hillside near a raging wildfire in central Portugal on June 17.
Patricia De Melo Moreira / Getty Images

Exhausted firefighters rest on the hillside near a raging wildfire in central Portugal on June 17.

A member of the fire department surveys a forest fire in Bayindir district of Izmir, Turkey, on July 25.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A member of the fire department surveys a forest fire in Bayindir district of Izmir, Turkey, on July 25.

More than 1.500 people were evacuated as a precaution on July 25 after a fire broke out at a nature reserve in southern Spain The fire encroached on the Doñana National Park at Moguer in the southern region of Andalusia.
Thanassis Stavrakis / AP

More than 1.500 people were evacuated as a precaution on July 25 after a fire broke out at a nature reserve in southern Spain The fire encroached on the Doñana National Park at Moguer in the southern region of Andalusia.

Charred trees are surrounded by ash after a wildfire in Mazagon near the Doñana National Park.
Cristina Quicler / Getty Images

Charred trees are surrounded by ash after a wildfire in Mazagon near the Doñana National Park.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the Kalyvia area, about 18 miles south of Athens, on July 31.
Thanassis Stavrakis / AP

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the Kalyvia area, about 18 miles south of Athens, on July 31.

A fire department helicopter flies over the Kalyvia area near Athens on July 31. Winds up to 37 mph were hampering the firefighting effort, while temperatures in the area reached 35 degrees Fahrenheit.
Thanassis Stavrakis / AP

A fire department helicopter flies over the Kalyvia area near Athens on July 31. Winds up to 37 mph were hampering the firefighting effort, while temperatures in the area reached 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

An aerial photograph captures large wildfires seen across Mount Vesuvius in Naples, Italy, on July 12.
Gallo Images / Getty Images

An aerial photograph captures large wildfires seen across Mount Vesuvius in Naples, Italy, on July 12.

Beachgoers watch a forest fire in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-Tropez, on July 25.
Valery Hache / Getty Images

Beachgoers watch a forest fire in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-Tropez, on July 25.

Jade Cardichon is a Photo Intern for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Jade Cardichon at jade.cardichon@buzzfeed.com.

