Here's A Roundup Of Misinformation About The Shooting At YouTube Headquarters

Police responded to an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday. Within minutes of the news, however, hoaxes and other misinformation started being shared on social media.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect, but said it was a woman who died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities did not immediately release identities or speculate about a possible motive, but that didn't stop the internet from unleashing a flurry of fake news.

Here's a look at what hit online: