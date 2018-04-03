Here's A Roundup Of Misinformation About The Shooting At YouTube Headquarters

Police responded to an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday. Within minutes of the news, however, hoaxes and other misinformation started being shared on social media.
Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect, but said it was a woman who died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities did not immediately release identities or speculate about a possible motive, but that didn't stop the internet from unleashing a flurry of fake news.
Here's a look at what hit online:
1. Many Twitter accounts started sharing photos of Sam Hyde, falsely accusing him of being the shooter. Hyde is a comedian who is blamed by online trolls after almost every shooting.
2. This photoshopped image claimed to be security camera footage showing the shooter. But it was just another Sam Hyde hoax.
3. On 4chan, some users encouraged others to "start memeing Sam Hyde" to get the hoax on TV.
4. Another 4Chan user claimed this was a photo of the shooter, but it's actually a YouTube food reviewer whose image has been used in a previous hoax.
5. People also falsely identified other internet personalities as the shooter, including German YouTuber DragonLord.
6. This is Dugan Ashley, another YouTuber falsely identified as the shooter on Twitter.
7. Lucian B. Wintrich, a writer for the right-wing blog The Gateway Pundit, appeared to suggest the shooter was a Muslim woman based on a local ABC station's report that the suspect was a woman wearing a "headscarf."
8. YouTuber Matt Jarbo shared screengrabs of tweets falsely identifying him as the shooter.
9. Feminist media critic Anita Sarkeesian was also falsely identified in a widely shared tweet. (The account was later deleted.)
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
