Vladimir Putin Says Missile Strikes On Syria Will Make The Humanitarian Catastrophe Worse

Russian president Vladimir Putin has denounced the missile strikes by the US, France and the UK as an “act of aggression” that would exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in Syria.

In a statement on Saturday, he reiterated the Russian view that an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma that killed dozens of civilians was fake: "Russian military experts, having visited the place of the alleged incident, did not find any traces of the use of chlorine or other poisonous substances. No local resident confirmed the chemical attack."

The Russian military also claimed Syria shot down the cruise missiles that were launched at a Syrian air base. Its Defense Ministry said that a dozen cruise missiles had targeted Dumayr air base.

All 12, it said, had been downed using Soviet-made air defense systems. In an apparent slight at Trump, who claimed this week that the new missiles would be "nice, new and smart", Moscow said some of the equipment was designed as long ago as the 1950s.

However, speaking on Saturday morning, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "confident" the strikes had been successful. Defence secretary Gavin Wiliamson told BBC Radio 4: "Our service personnel have played an important role in terms of degrading the ability of the Syrian regime to use chemical weapons in the future, but also it sends a clear message to the Syrian regime that they cannot continue to use chemical weapons with impunity."



Russia called for an emergency session of United Nations Security Council on Saturday.



The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, described the use of chemical weapons as "abhorrent", but stressed that member states must act in accordance with "international law in general."