Vladimir Putin Says Missile Strikes On Syria Will Make The Humanitarian Catastrophe Worse

Russian president Vladimir Putin has denounced the missile strikes by the US, France and the UK as an “act of aggression” that would exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in Syria.
In a statement on Saturday, he reiterated the Russian view that an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma that killed dozens of civilians was fake: "Russian military experts, having visited the place of the alleged incident, did not find any traces of the use of chlorine or other poisonous substances. No local resident confirmed the chemical attack."
The Russian military also claimed Syria shot down the cruise missiles that were launched at a Syrian air base. Its Defense Ministry said that a dozen cruise missiles had targeted Dumayr air base.
All 12, it said, had been downed using Soviet-made air defense systems. In an apparent slight at Trump, who claimed this week that the new missiles would be "nice, new and smart", Moscow said some of the equipment was designed as long ago as the 1950s.
However, speaking on Saturday morning, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "confident" the strikes had been successful. Defence secretary Gavin Wiliamson told BBC Radio 4: "Our service personnel have played an important role in terms of degrading the ability of the Syrian regime to use chemical weapons in the future, but also it sends a clear message to the Syrian regime that they cannot continue to use chemical weapons with impunity."
Russia called for an emergency session of United Nations Security Council on Saturday.
The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, described the use of chemical weapons as "abhorrent", but stressed that member states must act in accordance with "international law in general."
"I urge all Member States to show restraint in these dangerous circumstances and to avoid any acts that could escalate the situation and worsen the suffering of the Syrian people," he said.
"I have repeatedly expressed my deep disappointment that the Security Council failed to agree on a dedicated mechanism for effective accountability for the use of chemical weapons in Syria," he added. "I urge the Security Council to assume its responsibilities and fill this gap. I will continue to engage with Member States to help achieve this objective."
Reading a statement on Syrian TV, Brig. Gen. Ali Mayhoub said that the Scientific Research Center in Barzeh near Damascus was hit, while three people were injured in Homs when a missile was targeted.
Russia said it was being "threatened" and said the air strikes "will not be left without consequences" in a statement from its ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, posted on Twitter.
Iran, which has also backed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad since the conflict began in 2011, also warned of "regional consequences."
"The United States and its allies have no proof and, without even waiting for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to take a position, have carried out this military attack ... and are responsible for the regional consequences," said foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi.
A senior official in a pro-Assad regional alliance told Reuters that "all military bases were evacuated a few days ago" after an early warning from Russia about the strikes.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly said the Russians were warned "ahead of time" — despite claims from the Pentagon that Moscow was not notified.
"We did not do any coordination with Russia on these strikes, and neither did we pre-notify them," Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Friday night.
When asked whether the UK had communicated with Russia ahead of the strikes, May said: "This is not something that the United Kingdom has been involved in".
The Syrian government posted a video of its leader, Bashar al-Assad, walking into his offices the morning after the strikes.
